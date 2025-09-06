Armed Forces Sports

The Army Black Knights are heavy dogs to Kansas State, how they can close the gap

Jerred Johnson

Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken acknowledges the Corps of Cadets Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken acknowledges the Corps of Cadets Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
The Army Black Knights football team began the 2025 season with a severely disappointing loss to FCS Tarleton State, which was even more disappointing given that the upset occurred at home. After that gut-wrenching loss, it appears Army is in for a long, difficult season ahead, and the win column could be tough to find. Game two does not get any easier as Army marches into Kansas State's home as a heavy underdog.

To improve their chances against Kansas State, Army can focus on a few key strategies. First, they should establish a strong running game to control the clock and keep the defense fresh. Second, implementing disciplined defensive schemes to contain the Wildcats' playmakers will be crucial; limiting big plays is essential when facing a potent offense. Lastly, Army must capitalize on special teams; creating scoring opportunities or favorable field positions through well-executed plays can swing momentum in their favor. With determination and execution, a rebound is possible. Forcing a few turnovers from Kansas State would be a bonus that could give Army optimal field position and the ability to score some quick points.

Army Black Knights running back Hayden Reed (8) Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

In the end, I believe that the Army will lose quite handily to Kansas State. Being on the road against a team that is far superior in terms of talent rarely bodes well for the road team. I do not expect that to change tonight, and the Army will head home licking their wounds and facing a 0-2 start to their season with no relief in sight.

Army Black Knights running back Brady Mott (18) makes a catch. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Time, Opponent (TV)

(all times local)

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

