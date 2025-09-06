The Army Black Knights are heavy dogs to Kansas State, how they can close the gap
The Army Black Knights football team began the 2025 season with a severely disappointing loss to FCS Tarleton State, which was even more disappointing given that the upset occurred at home. After that gut-wrenching loss, it appears Army is in for a long, difficult season ahead, and the win column could be tough to find. Game two does not get any easier as Army marches into Kansas State's home as a heavy underdog.
To improve their chances against Kansas State, Army can focus on a few key strategies. First, they should establish a strong running game to control the clock and keep the defense fresh. Second, implementing disciplined defensive schemes to contain the Wildcats' playmakers will be crucial; limiting big plays is essential when facing a potent offense. Lastly, Army must capitalize on special teams; creating scoring opportunities or favorable field positions through well-executed plays can swing momentum in their favor. With determination and execution, a rebound is possible. Forcing a few turnovers from Kansas State would be a bonus that could give Army optimal field position and the ability to score some quick points.
In the end, I believe that the Army will lose quite handily to Kansas State. Being on the road against a team that is far superior in terms of talent rarely bodes well for the road team. I do not expect that to change tonight, and the Army will head home licking their wounds and facing a 0-2 start to their season with no relief in sight.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)
