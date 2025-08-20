The Army-Navy game: America's greatest college football rivalry
The Army-Navy game is regarded as the pinnacle of college football rivalries, earning the top spot from Athlon Sports due to its rich history, intense passion, and deep sense of patriotism. This annual matchup features the U.S. Military Academy's Army Black Knights and the U.S. Naval Academy's Navy Midshipmen. More than just a football game, it serves as a celebration of service, duty, and pride. Unlike other college football rivalries that focus on state pride or conference competition, this one showcases future military leaders competing against each other in a display of discipline and resilience.
The rivalry between Army and Navy began on November 29, 1890, at West Point, New York, where Navy secured a decisive victory with a score of 24-0. This matchup was initiated by Cadet Dennis Michie, who accepted a challenge from Navy Midshipmen. Over the years, the two teams have faced each other 125 times, with Navy having a slight lead in the all-time series: 63 wins, 55 losses, and 7 ties. Although there were some interruptions in the early years due to world events, the game has been played annually since 1930. Both teams have claimed national championships—Army has won three titles (1944, 1945, and 1946) while Navy has one (1926). The rivalry has also produced legends, including Heisman Trophy winner Roger Staubach.
The game is part of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy competition, which includes teams from the Air Force, highlighting the rivalry between the military services. It takes place at neutral sites, such as Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia or, more recently, in Landover, Maryland. The game attracts significant television audiences, with the 2024 matchup averaging 9.4 million viewers. In 2024, Navy secured a 31-13 victory, and both teams had strong performances throughout the season, marking a rare instance of success for both.
This game holds a much deeper significance and extends far beyond just football. It serves as a reminder of sacrifice, highlighting players who are destined for military careers instead of the NFL. As we look forward to the 126th matchup in December 2025, we anticipate another thrilling game in this ongoing saga of honor and competition.
