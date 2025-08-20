Armed Forces Sports

The Army-Navy game: America's greatest college football rivalry

The Army-Navy rivalry is one of the most storied traditions in American sports, embodying pride, honor, and competition between the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy. Dating back to 1890, this annual clash goes beyond athletics, symbolizing the dedication and sacrifice of future military leaders.

David Lewis

Army and Navy line up at the line of scrimmage. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Army and Navy line up at the line of scrimmage. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Army-Navy game is regarded as the pinnacle of college football rivalries, earning the top spot from Athlon Sports due to its rich history, intense passion, and deep sense of patriotism. This annual matchup features the U.S. Military Academy's Army Black Knights and the U.S. Naval Academy's Navy Midshipmen. More than just a football game, it serves as a celebration of service, duty, and pride. Unlike other college football rivalries that focus on state pride or conference competition, this one showcases future military leaders competing against each other in a display of discipline and resilience.

The rivalry between Army and Navy began on November 29, 1890, at West Point, New York, where Navy secured a decisive victory with a score of 24-0. This matchup was initiated by Cadet Dennis Michie, who accepted a challenge from Navy Midshipmen. Over the years, the two teams have faced each other 125 times, with Navy having a slight lead in the all-time series: 63 wins, 55 losses, and 7 ties. Although there were some interruptions in the early years due to world events, the game has been played annually since 1930. Both teams have claimed national championships—Army has won three titles (1944, 1945, and 1946) while Navy has one (1926). The rivalry has also produced legends, including Heisman Trophy winner Roger Staubach.

The game is part of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy competition, which includes teams from the Air Force, highlighting the rivalry between the military services. It takes place at neutral sites, such as Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia or, more recently, in Landover, Maryland. The game attracts significant television audiences, with the 2024 matchup averaging 9.4 million viewers. In 2024, Navy secured a 31-13 victory, and both teams had strong performances throughout the season, marking a rare instance of success for both.

This game holds a much deeper significance and extends far beyond just football. It serves as a reminder of sacrifice, highlighting players who are destined for military careers instead of the NFL. As we look forward to the 126th matchup in December 2025, we anticipate another thrilling game in this ongoing saga of honor and competition.

Sportsmanship
Army Black Knights running back Miles Stewart (22) puts his arm around Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Kroy Myers. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news

Former Army RB Kanye Udoh, now at Arizona State, named to Preseason All-Big 12 Offense

Navy safety Seth English named on the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list

Army's Brady Small, Paolo Gennarelli named to prestigious Lombardi Award watch list

Army running backs coach near the top of the best "30 under 30" coaches in CFB

Air Force's Luke Freer named to prestigious Ray Guy Award watch list honoring the top punter in college football

Army's Brady Small named to 2025 Rimington Trophy watch list for top college football center

Published
David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Home/Army