Three Quarterbacks Pushing for Top Spot in Army Black Knights Offense
The Army Black Knights had Bryson Daily taking the snaps last year and his senior season was nothing short of spectacular. With Daily graduating who will be filling in?
It looks like it is coming down to a battle between three players — Dewayne Coleman, Cale Hellums, and Ethan Washington.
At first glance it would appear that Coleman is the frontrunner as the starter, but that doesn't mean the other two are not up for consideration, nor that he is a shoe in.
The Black Knights are going to need help all over the board as they not only lost Daily — who led the team in both passing and rushing and finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting — but their rising star ball carrier, Kanye Udoh. Army lost Udoh to the transfer portal as he went to Arizona State in the transfer portal.
Nobody is expecting any of these quarterbacks to step in and use their legs in the way that Daily did, as most who play the position don't. Daily totaled up 1,659 rushing yards last season with 32 touchdowns, the latter the most of any service academy quarterback ever. Whoever the starter ends up being needs to step in and play their own game.
Coleman is the one out of the three with the most experience. Last season Coleman actually had to step in for an inactive Daily due to injury and was the first quarterback since 2020 to win a game in his starting debut.
Now on the other side of the spectrum, Washington, has the least amount of experience of the three. The 6-foot-1 Georgia native has only taken one snap of collegiate football, but there is still talk that he is in competition for the spot.
Hellum doesn't exactly have much more collegiate experience, but he did step in at the end of three separate games to take snaps. The Texas native put up astronomical numbers in high school though. By the end of his career he had amassed more than 8,000 yards and threw for over 80 touchdowns.
Army head coach Jeff Monken will make the next starter earn their spot. The Knights are coming off the best season in program history as they posted their first conference championship and won 12 games. There are a lot of questions surrounding their offense, but answers will come soon enough.
