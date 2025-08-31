Armed Forces Sports

VIDEO: Army football player saves man from burning vehicle in Fort Montgomery

Jerred Johnson

Army Black Knights linebacker Kalib Fortner (53) and linebacker Andon Thomas (51) celebrate after a play against the Tarleton State Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
The Army Black Knights football team suffered a crushing loss to FCS Tarleton State in their home opener of the 2025 season. Despite that loss, the players from Army still live by their code of Army Values, and one of their freshmen safeties exhibited some of those leadership and selfless service traits just one day after the disappointing defeat.

Freshman Larry Pickett was caught on camera rushing to aid someone who was trapped in a burning vehicle. Without his incredible bravery and disregard for his own safety, this situation was headed for fatality. Kudos to Pickett and his fast actions in this matter.

2025 Army Football Schedule

Date, Time, Opponent (TV)

(all times local)

Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA

Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA

Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN

Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA

Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS

(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)

(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)

