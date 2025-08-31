VIDEO: Army football player saves man from burning vehicle in Fort Montgomery
The Army Black Knights football team suffered a crushing loss to FCS Tarleton State in their home opener of the 2025 season. Despite that loss, the players from Army still live by their code of Army Values, and one of their freshmen safeties exhibited some of those leadership and selfless service traits just one day after the disappointing defeat.
Freshman Larry Pickett was caught on camera rushing to aid someone who was trapped in a burning vehicle. Without his incredible bravery and disregard for his own safety, this situation was headed for fatality. Kudos to Pickett and his fast actions in this matter.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)
