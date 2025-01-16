Watch: Army Black Knights Star Hits Game-Winning Basket Over Lafayette
Jalen Rucker has paced the Army West Point Black Knights men’s basketball team all season. So, when they need a basket, they turn to him.
Rucker came through in the clutch on Wednesday night, as he nailed a jumper as time expired to lift the Black Knights to a 70-68 victory over Lafayette at Christl Arena.
Rucker had an incredible game, finishing with 29 points. But, naturally, the most important points were the final two.
Lafayette (7-11, 2-3 in Patriot) tied the game with 22 seconds remaining on a free throw by Mark Butler. That gave Army (9-8, 3-2) one more chance to break the tie and avoid overtime.
Butler fouled for the Leopards with 3.8 seconds left, but because the Black Knights were not in the bonus, they had to inbound the ball from the side.
Rucker, set up under the basket, came around a screen and caught the pass above the 3-point line. He dribbled three times, with the last a crossover to set him up just above the left elbow of the paint and sent up the game-winning jumper, setting off a celebration.
After a slow start to league action, Army has now won three straight games.
The Leopards started the second half with a 38-26 lead before the Black Knights slowly crept back into the contest. A dunk by Army’s Jose Scovens allowed it to take the lead with 14 minutes left. The Black Knights maintained the lead and built it as high as nine points, 65-56, with 4:40 left.
But Lafayette wasn’t done. A 6-0 run, fueled by two baskets by Justin Vander Baan and another by Butler, cut Army’s lead to two points with 1:41 left.
One made free throw by Scovens pushed the lead back to three points with 1:15 left. But Butler made a lay-up with 1:09 left, followed by his free throw to tie the game.
Rucker went 12-of-18 from the field, with a trio of 3-pointers and went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line in one of his biggest games of the season. He also had four rebounds, two steals and an assist. He is the reigning Patriot League Player of the Week and could be in line for the award once again.
Ryan Curry scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers. He also had two steals. Scovens added 11 points. He also had a team-high three assists.
Vander Baan led four Leopards in double figures with 17 points. He also had six rebounds and five assists.
Army hosts Boston U. at noon on Saturday at Christl Arena. The Black Knights lost their first meeting in league action.