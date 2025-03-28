Watch: New Army Athletic Director Talks About Job, Black Knights Fans
The Army West Point Black Knights looked within to find their replacement for Mike Buddie, who is now leading the athletic department at TCU.
Tom “Theo” Theodorakis took the reins last month after spending the past two years as one of Buddie’s top lieutenants. As Army’s deputy athletic director for external operations and chief revenue officer, he helped get many internal projects moving, including the expansive Michie Stadium renovation projection.
He also led the athletic department’s external units in development, which includes supporting a $600 million comprehensive campaign for the academy.
Before that, he had a long history in external operations at Army, Harvard and Arizona. That experience will come in handy for the Black Knights as they forge a new path forward in the wake of changes like the transfer portal, name, image and likeness funding and revenue sharing.
Some of that Army doesn’t have to worry about. Because it is a service academy, their student-athletes can’t tap into NIL. But the transfer portal can, on occasion, impact the service academies. After last season, running back Kanye Udoh transferred to Arizona State. Last week Navy basketball star Austin Benigni put his name in the transfer portal.
Theodorakis had an advantage in taking the job — he had been at West Point for three years. He had built relationships with athletes, donors and alumni alike. He knows the mission and he’s excited for the road ahead with the program’s fans, as he told Rich DeMarco in an interview for the Army Black Knights’ YouTube page.
“Thank you,” he said. “It’s been overwhelming since being in this role. But I don’t think we can thank our fans enough for their support of Army athletics. As we continue to move forward here, I would just say, you’re going to be hearing from me. Whether it’s a new newsletter that I’m putting out or through e-mail or face-to-face communication.”
Theodorakis supported Buddie and the rest of the athletic department in securing the funding for the Michie Stadium Preservation Project, which is designed to preserve the 100-year-old facility’s tradition and improve the fan and gameday experience, including the modernization of the stadium’s east side stands, which run alongside the Hudson River. It is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.
It will be his job to make sure the project gets to the finish line.
With Harvard, he was the senior associate director of development, where he served in a management role as a member of the athletics external leadership and revenue generation team.
He worked in a similar role with Arizona for six years as the program’s associate athletics director for development. Before that, he was the associate athletics director for external affairs at UCLA.
Theodorakis was a four-year letterwinner at Syracuse, where he was a member of the Orange’s 2004 national championship team and earned a degree in communications.