Navy Midshipmen Superstar Included as Part of Davey O'Brien Postseason List

Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath has been named to the Davey O'Brien Postseason Great 8.

Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) celebrates his touchdown against the Army Black Knights during the second half of the the 125th Army-Navy game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
It's been a big week for Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath.

Not only has he been ranked No. 84 on ESPN's list of Top 100 College Football Players in the 2024-2025 season, but he's also received another honor.

Announced on Wednesday, the gifted junior has been named to the Davey O'Brien Postseason Great 8.

"Blakes racks up another award. Congrats on being a @daveyobrien Great 8 Winner for Bowl Season," as written on the Navy Football X page.

Established in 1977 in honor of TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Davey O'Brien, the Davey O'Brien Foundation aims to recognize the leading players across the nation.

Horvath has proven himself on the field time and time again leading up to this announcement.

During one of the most watched games in college football this year, the Army-Navy game, Horvath showed just how valuable he is as a player.

During the thrilling game, Horvath appeared to be unstoppable as he faced Army West Point Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily, throwing 107 yards and two touchdowns and ran 207 yards, tossing another two scores up on the board. His great effort led the Navy Midshipmen to victory with a final score of 31-13.

After seeing his incredible performance throughout the season, it's no secret that Horvath is a strong asset to the team.

Proudly sharing the award with Horvath are seven other star quarterbacks from across the country:

Rocco Becht of Iowa State, Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss, Quinn Ewers of Texas, Will Howard of Ohio State, Kyle McCord of Syracuse, Parker Navarro of Ohio, and Diego Pavia of Vanderbilt.

"All individual performances during bowl games and College Football Playoff contests were eligible for inclusion," the Davey O'Brien Foundation site states.

Receiving this honor was a merited success for Horvath, and an excellent way to end the season.

