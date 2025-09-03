After crushing VMI in week one matchup Navy is knocking on AP Top 25 door
After a convincing 52-7 win over Virginia Military Institute (VMI), hopes are high in Annapolis. The Navy unveiled a dominant rushing attack that was complemented by timely passing plays and balanced contributions from both the offense and defense. Key players stepped up, showcasing their skills and teamwork throughout the game. Heading into their week two matchup with conference foe UAB, the Midshipmen are looking to start 2-0 and keep the momentum rolling. As they prepare for this important challenge, the coaching staff is focused on fine-tuning strategies and addressing areas that need improvement, ensuring the team is ready to compete at a high level.
The Navy received votes in the AP Top 25 poll and, following another convincing win over UAB, could easily be knocking on the door of the top 25 heading into week three. There is a palpable energy around the program this season. There are a lot of good things to be excited about in the Navy football camp right now. Players are growing more confident with each game, building momentum as they prepare for their next matchup. Head coach Brian Newberry wants to keep his team focused and taking it one week and one opponent at a time. He emphasizes discipline and teamwork to ensure they stay on the right track.
2025 Navy Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time
(all times local)
Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12:00 p.m.
Sep. 6: vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Sep. 13: at Tulsa, 8:00 p.m.
Sep. 27: vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Temple, TBD
Oct. 25: vs. FL Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: at North Texas, TBD
Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: vs. South Florida, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 27: at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13: vs. Army, 3:00 p.m.
