BREAKDOWN: Navy clashes with Virginia Military Institute in season opener

Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) breaks through for a 95 yard touchdown run
Navy will host the Virginia Military Institute in their home opener on August 30th. Navy looks to start the season off with a victory, which bodes well for their bowl game hopes and ambitions. The last five seasons, the Midshipmen have enjoyed success, starting with an opening game win, and all those seasons have resulted in a bowl appearance, showcasing their competitive edge and consistency. Scheduling a team that was 1-11 last year and does not appear to have improved tremendously since then is a smart move if Navy truly believes in that positive stat. This match-up could be crucial for building momentum early in the season.

Navy quarterback Blake Horvath will be a key player in this upcoming matchup. His unique ability and versatile skill set will undoubtedly make him the best player on the field for either team during the game. He needs to capitalize on that and dominate from the very first opening kick.

Horvath's impressive ability to run the ball effectively, combined with his knack for making pinpoint short-range passes when needed, should cause serious challenges for the VMI defense all day long. If he can maintain his composure and focus, I foresee a scenario where he plays a crucial role in leading his team to victory. I predict a big opening day win for the Naval Academy, which will energize their season and set a positive tone for the games ahead.

