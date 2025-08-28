Chad Chatlos: from Navy football to one of college football's most powerful people
Chad Chatlos, a former Navy defensive back, has been named the 19th most powerful person in college football by USA Today. Now a managing director at TurneyZRG, the top search firm in college sports, Chatlos has earned his spot through his knack for connecting elite coaches and leaders within major programs. His influence spans high-profile head coaching searches for schools like Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan State, and Ole Miss, as well as key roles in finding the NCAA president and commissioners for the Big Ten, Big 12, and Atlantic Coast Conference.
Chatlos, a graduate of the Naval Academy class of 1992, played 22 games as a defensive back, during which he recorded nine interceptions and averaged 7.0 yards per punt return. As team captain, he demonstrated leadership skills that he continues to apply off the field. After serving six years as a decorated officer in the Marine Corps, Chatlos transitioned into the sports business, leveraging his experience in marketing and event management. Prior to joining TurnkeyZRG, he led talent searches at Ventura Partners and Korn Ferry, collaborating with organizations in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and major universities.
In 2022, Sports Illustrated called him one of college football's "Most Intriguing People in Suits". Beyond his professional success, Chatols serves on the National Advisory Committee for the SEAL Legacy Foundation, supporting Navy SEAL families. With a degree in economics and a career built on grit and connections, Chatlos proves his Navy roots still drive his rise among the college football elite.
