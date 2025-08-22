ESPN ranks Navy QB Blake Horvath as 50th best in college football

Armed Forces Sports

Blake Horvath, the quarterback for the Navy Midshipmen, has been ranked as the 50th best college football player by ESPN ahead of the 2025 season. This ranking in the top 100 highlights his growth as both a player and a leader. As a senior, Horvath is recognized for being a dual-threat quarterback, excelling at both throwing and running the ball. His skills played a pivotal role in making Navy's offense exciting to watch last year, and he is now gaining national attention.

Last season, Horvath experienced a significant breakout. He threw for 1,353 yards, completing 13 touchdown passes while throwing only four interceptions. However, his rushing performance was the true highlight: he accumulated 1,246 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on 175 carries, averaging more than seven yards per rush. He set a Navy record with a remarkable 95-yard touchdown run and had two additional runs exceeding 90 yards, a feat unmatched by any other team in college football. His overall QBR was 84.5, ranking sixth in the country and placing him among the very best players.

As we look forward to the 2025 season, Horvath is expected to excel even more. As the heart of Navy's triple-option offense, he has the potential to lead the team to a conference championship or even a major bowl game. Analysts predict that he will enhance his passing accuracy while continuing to be a formidable threat on the ground, which could earn him All-American honors. With his speed, intelligence, and disciplined approach to the game, Horvath is likely to attract the attention of NFL scouts by the end of the year.

