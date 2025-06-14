Five Navy Athletes Receive All-America Honors After Strong Postseason Efforts
The Navy Midshipmen has a lot to brag on as their outdoor track and field season comes to an end.
After their conclusion of competition at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships, five Midshipmen earned All-American honors.
The Midshipmen announced that Pete deJonge, Jacques Guillaume, Nathan Kent, Murphy Smith and David Walker were either second-team selections or honorable mentions.
In back-to-back seasons Kent earned second team honors in the 400 meters. This week he finished third in his semifinal heat (and 10th overall) with a time of 45.46 seconds. It was also the fourth-fastest in program history. He finished shy of an invitation to the finals by two-hundredths of a second.
Smith, a senior, made his career debut at the outdoor track championships. He finished 13th overall in the 10,000 meter final, which also earned him a place on the second team. His time of 29:18.39 is the 10th best in Navy’s program’s history.
The 4x400 relay finished out competition for the Midshipmen. The team was made up of two seniors, deJonge and Guillaume, along with Kent, and Walker. The quartet recorded a time that was fifth-fastest in Navy history (3:06.81).
That left Navy in seventh place finish in its heat and 20th overall. These four runners now hold five of the all-time Top 10 4x400m relay times in program history.
Kent now has three All-American distinctions in his career going into his senior year in 2026. The other four are first-time all-Americans.
"It wasn't the day we wanted, obviously, but I'm really proud of the team," said director of track and field Jamie Cook. "The ability to get here and perform on this stage is still an impressive accomplishment because not many people make it this far. I'm proud of these guys and the program. We're going to learn from this and move on to get better.
