Former Navy coach Lee Corso makes his final GameDay picks: a legendary farewell
On August 30, 2025, college football fans bid farewell to Lee Corso, the beloved College GameDay analyst, who retired after 38 years on the show. Corso, the last original member of the GameDay crew since its start in 1987, closed his career with a memorable final appearance in the most-watched episode ever. Known for his lively personality and sharp football mind, Corso quickly became a fan favorite, especially for his iconic headgear picks, where he would wear the mascot head of the team he predicted to win. This tradition, which began in 1996, saw Corso make 431 picks, winning 287 times, resulting in a .665 win percentage.
In his final show, Lee Corso made his headgear pick by choosing Ohio State, which mirrored his very first pick back in 1996, creating a poetic bookend to his career. To further celebrate, all six teams he coached during his career—Maryland, Louisville, Florida State, Navy, Indiana, and Northern Illinois—won their games in week one. Corso's coaching journey began as a quarterbacks coach at Maryland, and he spent three seasons as Navy’s defensive backs coach from 1966 to 1968. He then went on to serve as the head coach at Louisville, Indiana, and Northern Illinois before becoming a broadcasting legend.
Fans appreciated Corso's humor and passion, and his last headgear pick served as a fitting tribute to his legacy. In recognition of his impact, ESPN announced that the headgear segment would be retired. Corso’s farewell was a heartfelt celebration of his remarkable career, which inspired generations of football fans.