Former Navy Midshipmen Women’s Basketball Star Transfers to William & Mary
The transfer portal doesn’t hit Navy athletics as much as other schools, but a women’s basketball star has a new home for the 2025-26 season.
Kyah Smith, who played her first two seasons at Navy, has signed with William & Mary, per a release from the university.
Smith will play her final two collegiate seasons with the Tribe.
About Kyah Smith
Smith is from Richmond, Va., which is near William & Mary’s campus in Williamsburg. Last season she logged nearly 22 minutes for the Midshipmen, as she averaged 6.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists. She scored 10 or more points in 12 games and set a career high with 26 points against Radford. She made five 3-pointers in that game.
As a freshman with Navy, she ended up earning Patriot League rookie team honors after she averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She played more than 32 minutes per game and was fourth in the Patriot League in assists.
With 396 points, Smith scored the fourth-most points in a season by a Navy freshman.
“Kyah brings a level of discipline, toughness, and leadership that is truly special, and we couldn't be more excited to have her join our program,” said William & Mary coach Erin Dickerson Davis in a release touting Smith’s signing.
Smith helped the Midshipmen finish 19-12 in the regular season, including an 11-7 record in Patriot League action. She helped Navy reach the postseason for the first time since 2018 as the Midshipmen were invited to the WNIT.
Navy lost its first-round game in the WNIT to Old Dominion, 63-42.
The Midshipmen’s 19 wins marked a five-win increase from 2023-24 and continued Navy’s ascent back the top of the Patriot League. The Midshipmen increased their win total by 13 in 2022-23.
At the end of the regular season, Navy was one of just eight teams nationally to add five or more victories to their win total over the past two seasons.
Navy expects to have back guard Zanai Barnett-Gay, who as a sophomore was named All-Patriot League first team for the second straight season. She is on pace to owning several Navy career records if she’s able to avoid injury her final two seasons.