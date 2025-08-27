Armed Forces Sports

Former Navy safety Rayuan Lane III secures spot on Jacksonville Jaguars 53-man roster

From Navy Midshipmen star to NFL rookie, Rayuan Lane III has secured a place on the Jacksonville Jaguars' 53-man roster for the 2025 season. Drafted in the sixth round, the versatile safety's journey to the pros is a story of grit, leadership, and historic achievement.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) and Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25). / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Rayuan Lane III, a standout safety from the Navy Midshipmen, has secured a place on the Jacksonville Jaguars' 53-man roster for the 2025 NFL season. Selected in the sixth round (No. 200 overall) of the NFL Draft, Lane made history as the first Navy defensive back ever drafted into the NFL, showcasing his skill and determination.

During his time at the Naval Academy, Lane demonstrated remarkable versatility on the field. He recorded 244 tackles, seven interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and 21 pass breakups. His contributions weren't limited to defense; he also earned First-Team All-American honors for his performance on special teams. A two-time All-AAC First-Team selection, Lane played a key role in leading the Midshipmen to win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in his senior year. His leadership skills and athleticism earned him invitations to both the 2025 Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, where he impressed scouts with his instincts and physicality.

During the 2025 preseason, Lane demonstrated his value to the Jaguars by recording nine total tackles, six solo tackles, and three assisted tackles over three games. His ability to contribute on both defense and special teams secured his spot on the roster. Lane's journey from being a standout at the Navy to becoming an NFL rookie showcases his strong work ethic and adaptability. As he enters the professional arena, fans of both the Jaguars and the Midshipmen are eager to witness how his dynamic playmaking will impact the team's defense and special teams this fall.

