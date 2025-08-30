HOW TO WATCH: Navy opens their season against Virginia Military Institute

Armed Forces Sports

Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) breaks through for a 95 yard touchdownMandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
The Navy Midshipmen football program opens its 2025 season heavily favored to beat Virginia Military Institute, but being favored does not guarantee anything; Army showed that in losing its first game. Navy head coach Brian Newberry has stressed to his team that remaining disciplined, focused, and grounded is the approach that will get Navy its first win of the season. On any given Saturday in college football, anything can happen. Newberry knows this and refuses to allow his team to look past VMI.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: August 30th @12 noon

WHERE: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

NETWORK: CBS Sports Netwrok (CBSSN)

Navy Midshipmen head coach Brian Newberry . Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

2025 Navy Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time

(all times local)

Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12:00 p.m.

Sep. 6: vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 13: at Tulsa, 8:00 p.m.

Sep. 27: vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Temple, TBD

Oct. 25: vs. FL Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: at North Texas, TBD

Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15: vs. South Florida, 12:00 p.m.

Nov. 27: at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13: vs. Army, 3:00 p.m.

