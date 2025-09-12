HOW TO WATCH: Navy travels to Tulsa for an exciting week three matchup
The Navy Midshipmen, with a strong 2-0 record, will face the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes on Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Tulsa.
Navy is coming off a solid 38-24 win against the UAB Blazers last weekend. Their quarterback, Blake Horvath, threw for 168 yards on 6-8 passing with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed 18 times for 72 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns. Running back ALex Tecza added 111 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.
Tulsa, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back after a 21-14 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies. Their quarterback, Baylor Hayes, completed 13 of 16 passes for 129 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 22 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Running back Dominic Richardson gained 93 yards on 20 carries and caught three passes for 20 yards.
HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. EDT
WHERE: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
NETWORK: ESPN+
MORE: Navy QB Blake Horvath earns American Conference Honorable Mention
2025 Navy Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time (EDT)
Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12:00 p.m.
Sep. 6: vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Sep. 13: at Tulsa, 8:00 p.m.
Sep. 27: vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Temple, TBD
Oct. 25: vs. FL Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: at North Texas, TBD
Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: vs. South Florida, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 27: at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13: vs. Army, 3:00 p.m.