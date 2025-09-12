Armed Forces Sports

HOW TO WATCH: Navy travels to Tulsa for an exciting week three matchup

David Lewis

A detail view of Navy Midshipmen helmets. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
A detail view of Navy Midshipmen helmets. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Navy Midshipmen, with a strong 2-0 record, will face the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes on Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Tulsa.

Navy is coming off a solid 38-24 win against the UAB Blazers last weekend. Their quarterback, Blake Horvath, threw for 168 yards on 6-8 passing with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed 18 times for 72 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns. Running back ALex Tecza added 111 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.

Tulsa, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back after a 21-14 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies. Their quarterback, Baylor Hayes, completed 13 of 16 passes for 129 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 22 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Running back Dominic Richardson gained 93 yards on 20 carries and caught three passes for 20 yards.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

NETWORK: ESPN+

Blake
Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) runs for a touchdown by UAB Blazers safety Pierre Royster (7) during the third quarter. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

2025 Navy Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time (EDT)

Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12:00 p.m.

Sep. 6: vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 13: at Tulsa, 8:00 p.m.

Sep. 27: vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Temple, TBD

Oct. 25: vs. FL Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: at North Texas, TBD

Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15: vs. South Florida, 12:00 p.m.

Nov. 27: at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13: vs. Army, 3:00 p.m.

David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

