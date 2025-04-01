Impact of Navy Athletic Director’s Retirement Reaches Deep into Program’s Success
The announcement of Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk’s retirement was the end of an era for Midshipmen athletics.
Gladchuk’s impact in 24 years at Navy is far-reaching and not just because he is currently the second-longest tenured AD among FBS schools.
His success can be measured any number of ways. For instance, in an era where schools are considering dropping sports, Gladchuk managed to add six NCAA sports and the program now fields 36 teams, tied for most in FBS.
At service academies the biggest measure of success during football season is the Commander-in-Chief trophy, given to the winner of the annual showdowns between Navy, Army West Point and Air Force. The Midshipmen claimed that trophy 12 times since Gladchuk took over in 2001.
Within the Patriot League, where Navy plays most of its sports, the Midshipmen have won the Patriot League Presidents' Cup 10 straight seasons. That’s the most in the league’s history. In fact, in the last 17 seasons the Midshipmen have finished either first or second.
Another way of showing the overall strength of the entire athletic program is Navy’s 84 Patriot League conference championships during his tenure. The next closest school in the league has 38.
He also ensured Navy’s relevance as a football program by helping to guide the Midshipmen into the American Athletic Conference. The move ended the program’s 134 years of independence in football, but while he’s led the athletic program the Midshipmen football team has been to 16 bowl games.
Add to that the program’s four national championships, 251 conference titles, 352 All-Americans and 139 Academic All-Americans and Gladchuk’s impact will be felt by his successor long after he’s left.
Navy is the second service academy that needs a new athletic director. Earlier this year, Army replaced Mike Buddie, who left to take the same job at TCU, with Tom “Theo” Theodorakis.
The Midshipmen will conduct a national search for Gladchuk’s replacement. He will remain in place until a transition plan has been put in place. He will also remain as part of the program to help support capital projects.
"Since the day the opportunity to represent the United States Naval Academy was extended to us over 24 years ago, Kathy and I have remained committed to its mission without reservation and with the greatest sense of responsibility and privilege," said Gladchuk. "In addition, the many men and women who are or will be alumni have motivated us every day to not fall short on the expectation of pursuing excellence in every dimension of our service."