Look: Navy Football Shows Off Commander-in-Chief Championship Rings
It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Navy Midshipmen football team.
For the past month, the Mids have been getting ready for next season during spring workouts. As those workouts wrapped up, they made a trip to the White House for a ceremony in which they received the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy.
But that’s not all. Now, the rings are nearly ready.
Yes, the Navy Midshipmen will each be getting a ring to commemorate their Commander-in-Chief’s trophy victory and those rings were shown off on the Midshipmen’s social media account earlier this week.
To model the ring, they used the one that will be received by the team’s head coach, Brian Newberry.
The top left photo is the front of the ring, which includes a rendering of the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy. On one side is the word “victory” with Commander-in-Chief’s underneath it. Along with that, there is the score of the victories of both the Army West Point and Air Force games, which clinched the trophy.
The other side features the words “Fear the Bones,” which Navy has been using all season. Under that is the player or coach’s name. Also on that side is the score of the Armed Forces Bowl game, which includes the game’s logo.
On the inside of the ring is the Army-Navy game logo with “125th meeting” on the top and bottom of the logo.
Navy went 10-3 last season, concluding the campaign with a victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Armed Forces Bowl. The season was Navy’s sixth with at least 10 wins and fell one win short of their 11-wins seasons in 2015 and 2019.
Navy’s wins over its service academy rivals were some of the most decisive in recent memory.
Navy won those two games by a combined 45 points, which tied the 2019 Navy team for the biggest combined CIC margin of victory by any of the three service academies since 2007 when Navy beat Air Force and Army by a combined 46 points.
When Navy beat Army, it also marked the fifth time Navy had beaten a ranked Army team and the first time since 1957.
The Midshipmen lost several key players to last year’s success, most notably safety Rayuan Lane III, who is hoping to hear his name during the NFL draft next week.
Navy does return standout quarterback Blake Horvath, who will be entering his senior season. He tied a school record with 13 touchdown passes and became the first Navy player to rush for at least 1,000 yards (1,246) since Malcolm Perry in 2019.