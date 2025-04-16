Look: Navy Football Visits White House to Receive Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy
The Navy Midshipmen football team didn’t win a national championship last year, but they did win some hardware.
The Midshipmen won the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy, the result of beating both of their service academy rivals — the Air Force Falcons and the Army West Point Black Knights.
While not a national championship, it serves as the most important trophy that the three service academies play each other for. Even as both Army and Navy play their Star Series every year, whoever claims this trophy, the achievement takes on great importance.
It was so important that Navy recently received, and accepted an invitation, to take the trophy on a short road trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
On Tuesday, the Midshipmen visited the White House and accepted the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy as they celebrated their achievement with President Trump and other dignitaries.
Head coach Brian Newberry and selected players spoke during the recognition ceremony. Two players presented Trump with a football celebrating the achievement.
Presidents have long invited championship teams to the White House. On Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes, who won the national championship in FBS, had a similar ceremony.
Navy went 10-3 last season, concluding the campaign with a victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Armed Forces Bowl. The season was Navy’s sixth with at least 10 wins and fell one win short of their 11-wins seasons in 2015 and 2019.
Navy’s wins over its service academy rivals were some of the most decisive in recent memory.
Navy won those two games by a combined 45 points, which tied the 2019 Navy team for the biggest combined CIC margin of victory by any of the three service academies since 2007 when Navy beat Air Force and Army by a combined 46 points.
When Navy beat Army, it also marked the fifth time Navy had beaten a ranked Army team and the first time since 1957.
The Midshipmen lost several key players to last year’s success, most notably safety Rayuan Lane III, who is hoping to hear his name during the NFL draft next week.
Navy does return standout quarterback Blake Horvath, who will be entering his senior season. He tied a school record with 13 touchdown passes and became the first Navy player to rush for at least 1,000 yards (1,246) since Malcolm Perry in 2019.
He also threw for 1,353 yards, the most for a Navy player since 2016, making him the third quarterback to rush for 1,000 and pass for 1,000 in a single season.