Look: Navy Men’s Lacrosse Unveil Version of Jolly Rogers Uniforms
It seems like everyone is getting new uniforms these days, and the Navy Midshipmen men’s lacrosse team is no exception.
The Midshipmen (7-4, 3-2 in Patriot League) is preparing to host the Army West Point Black Knights on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in a game that will be held at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Naturally, it’s a big game for both sides. In fact, the winner of the game gets a star point as part of the ‘Star Series” Army and Navy hold each year. Concurrently to this game, the Army and Navy women’s lacrosse teams are meeting at Michie Stadium at West Point on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
But it doesn’t look like the Navy women will have the new uniforms the men will. The men’s lacrosse team showed off their new uniforms for the game, which drew some inspiration from the uniforms that another Navy team wore earlier this season.
The lacrosse team has uniforms that resemble the “Jolly Rogers” uniforms that the football team debuted in the Army-Navy football game in December.
That uniform, modeled after the Jolly Rogers uniforms, were named the military appreciation uniform of the year by Uniswag earlier this year.
The football team wore uniforms that honored Fighter Squadron 17, also known as the “Jolly Rogers.” The squadron used the skull and crossbones insignia, in part because they flew F4U-1 Corsairs, and corsair is an old nautical term for pirate.
By the end of World War II, the “Jolly Rogers” were considered the most lethal fighter squadron in Naval aviation history. The squadron had more than 150 kills in the Pacific, per the Navy.
While the VF-17 was eventually decommissioned, the skull and crossbones have flown on nine different aircraft in the Navy’s history.
The uniforms certainly worked for the football team. The Midshipmen went on to beat the Black Knights, 31-13, in Landover, Md. The football team went on to finish the season 10-3 and beat the Oklahoma Sooners in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Earlier this week, Navy junior Dan Daly was named the Patriot League goalkeeper of the week for the second time this season after his performance last weekend. He moved into 14th on Navy's career saves leader board with 332 over three seasons.
He needs just 2 more to tie 13th-place Steve Nims (1983-86) and is 68 away from becoming only the 11th player in school history to reach 400-career saves.