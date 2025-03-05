Look: Navy Midshipmen Begin Spring Football Workouts at First Light
As the saying goes, there are two seasons — football season and spring football season.
The Navy Midshipmen’s second season began on Tuesday with its first spring workout.
Navy will get a set of practices in during March and April, after which they’ll break for the rest of the spring and the summer before resuming preparations for the 2025 regular season in August.
The Midshipmen know their football schedule, after the American Athletic Conference released the full league schedule last week. Navy will also play in Memphis on Thanksgiving day with the time and the television station to be determined.
Based on the photos posted to Navy football’s social media account, the first workout came with a sunrise as the Midshipmen couldn’t wait to get on the field.
Navy went 10-3 last season, concluding the campaign with a victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Armed Forces Bowl. The season was Navy’s sixth with at least 10 wins and fell one win short of their 11-wins seasons in 2015 and 2019.
More importantly, the Midshipmen won the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy, as a result of beating both of their service academy rivals — the Air Force Falcons and the Army West Point Black Knights.
In fact, those victories were decisive. Navy won those two games by a combined 45 points, which tied the 2019 Navy team for the biggest combined CIC margin of victory by any of the three service academies since 2007 when Navy beat Air Force and Army by a combined 46 points.
When Navy beat Army, it also marked the fifth time Navy had beaten a ranked Army team and the first time since 1957.
The Midshipmen lost several key players to last year’s success, most notably safety Rayuan Lane III, who is considered talented enough to be a potential NFL draft pick. He just went through the NFL scouting combine last weekend and participated in the Senior Bowl.
Navy does return standout quarterback Blake Horvath, who will be entering his senior season. He tied a school record with 13 touchdown passes and became the first Navy player to rush for at least 1,000 yards (1,246) since Malcolm Perry in 2019.
He also threw for 1,353 yards, the most for a Navy player since 2016, making him the third quarterback to rush for 1,000 and pass for 1,000 in a single season.
Navy opens the 2025 season at home when it hosts VMI on Aug. 30 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.