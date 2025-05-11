Look: Navy Midshipmen Star Rayuan Lane Signs Jacksonville Jaguars Contract
The NFL is a dream come true for players like Navy Midshipmen safety Rayuan Lane III. But the hard work starts now.
Lane was one of the standout defenders on a Navy team that had a special season. He was only the fourth Navy football player to be drafted by an NFL team in the 21st century. His odds are still somewhat long to make the team.
But, earlier this week, he signed his first professional contract — and it came with a bonus.
How Much Will Rayuan Lane III Make in NFL?
Lane signed his contract, and the Jaguars posted a photo of him signing the deal on Friday. The franchise also posted that Lane would wear No. 25.
Lane signed a standard four-year NFL contract, which is typical of players that are drafted after the first round. The league slots salaries by selection and Lane was selected No. 200 overall.
The deal comes with a base salary of $4.22 million and an average salary of $1.105 million, per Spotrac.
Base salaries are not usually guaranteed in the NFL, and his projected base for 2025 will be $840,000. He gets that if he makes the 53-man roster.
If he continues his pro career past 2025 with Jacksonville, he’ll get a base salary of more than $1 million each season.
Why does his base go up? Because the Jaguars took part of his base salary this year and gave Lane a bonus of $222,172. That money is guaranteed. He gets that no matter what happens.
It’s good money for Lane, who unlike most college athletes was unable to tap into name, image or likeness (NIL) money because he played for a service academy.
He was a highly regarded player coming out of Navy. He was considered the highest-ranked service academy player by NFL experts and was the only service academy player invited to both the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine.
He finished his career with 43 straight games at safety, which was the longest FBS streak for a current safety and the second-longest for any defensive back.
Lane collected a number of awards, including National Special Teams Player of the Year, First-Team All-American on special teams and Honorable Mention All-American on defense by College Football Network, and First-Team All-American Athletic Conference on defense by the head coaches in the American Athletic Conference.
Lane finished his career with 244 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, seven interceptions (returning two for a touchdown), broke up 21 passes, recovered three fumbles and forced eight fumbles. He was considered by the Navy coaching staff as the best gunner on the punt team in the FBS.