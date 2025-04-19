Meet Navy Midshipmen Football’s ‘Utility Knife’ Player for Next Season
Every football team needs that one player who can do multiple things on the field, even if the roster says that players has a fixed position.
For the Navy Midshipmen football team, that player in 2025 could be cornerback Andrew Duhart.
The senior from Trinity Episcopal School in Chesterfield, Va., is coming off a 2024 season in which he had 24 solo tackles and five assists in 11 games. He also had 1.5 tackles for loss and four passes defended.
With the departure of cornerback Rayuan Lane III, who could be drafted next week by an NFL team, there is room for Duhart to take on a bigger role this season.
The Midshipmen plan to play Duhart plenty this season, but perhaps not all of it will be at cornerback.
As Navy ended spring workouts, coach Brian Newberry had one final session with the media and talked about Duhart’s development this spring. Turns out he’s hoping the corner can do more for the Midshipmen than just cover, as reported by The Mid Report.
“He’s going to be a utility knife for us a little bit,” Newberry said. “He can do a lot of things. He’s super smart. He’s got the experience.”
Newberry said that the Midshipmen also worked out Duhart at safety, and a move like that could give the back line of the defense more flexibility, depending upon which young players emerge during fall workouts.
Before last season, he started 10 of 12 games in 2023 as he finished with 35 tackles, along with a sack and two tackles for loss. He also broke up two passes and had an interception.
In his freshman season in 2022 he played eight games on special teams. In high school he was a three-sport athlete who also participated in basketball and track.
Navy went 10-3 last season, concluding the campaign with a victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Armed Forces Bowl. The season was Navy’s sixth with at least 10 wins and fell one win short of their 11-wins seasons in 2015 and 2019.
The Midshipmen also won the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy, the result of beating both of their service academy rivals — the Air Force Falcons and the Army West Point Black Knights. The Mids were presented with the trophy earlier this week during a ceremony at the White House.