Navy Baseball, Lacrosse Players Claim Latest Patriot League Weekly Honors
Four different Navy Midshipmen athletes in baseball, men’s lacrosse and women’s lacrosse earned major Patriot League weekly honors recently.
In baseball, sophomore outfielder Andrew Manning earned Patriot League player of the week while sophomore right-hander Brady Bendik won pitcher of the week.
Navy played five games last week, going 3-2 and Manning was a big reason why. He finished the week with a .500 batting average, going 9-for-18. He scored four runs and drove in three runs. The Midshipmen split doubleheaders with the Lafayette Leopards and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. He had multiple hits in all four contests.
Bednik was the starter in Navy’s win over Lafayette and he tossed a gem, a seven-inning, complete-game shutout in which he struck out seven hitters. It was his second seven-inning, complete-game shutout.
This is the first weekly honor for both players this season.
With their doubleheader splits, the Midshipmen (18-15, 9-6) remain at the top of the Patriot League standings entering this week’s action.
In men’s lacrosse, junior Dan Daly collected Patriot League goalkeeper of the week recognition after making 17 saves in the Midshipmen’s 14-8 win over Lafayette. Defender AJ Marsh received honorable mention selection.
Daly only gave up eight goals in the contest with the Leopards. But he also moved up the all-time Navy leaderboard as he now has 332 career saves, which is 14th on Navy’s all-time saves leaderboard. This is the second straight week he’s earned the award.
Marsh, a sophomore, scored a goal and had two assists in the victory, along with two ground balls. He was the primary defender on Leopards leading scorer Riley Sullivan, who ranked first in Division I in assists (3.89) and second in points per game (6.67). Sullivan had just one goal in the game.
Navy (7-4, 3-2) is in a tie for second place in the league.
In women’s lacrosse, freshman Alyssa Chung was named the rookie of the week. This is the fifth time this season and the fourth straight week she has claimed the honor. In Navy’s 19-8 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders, she had six points, which included four goals and two assists. The Crusaders were undefeated in league action before the loss.
She leads Navy with 5.80 points per game during conference action.
Teammates midfielder Maggie DeFabio and goalkeeper Felicia Giglio earned honorable mentions awards. DeFabio had career highs of seven points and six goals in the win over Holy Cross, while Giglio had nine saves and finished with a .529 save percentage in the contest. It was her sixth straight game holding an opponent to less than 10 goals.
Navy (9-4, 4-1) 1.5 games behind Loyola (MD), which is undefeated in Patriot League action.