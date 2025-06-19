Navy Basketball Program Reveals Team Captain for Upcoming Campaign
Navy Midshipmens men's basketball coach Jon Perry announced that next year’s new team captain will be Mike Woods.
Woods is entering into his final season with the Mids after spending his entire collegiate career with the program.
Growing up a short 30 minutes from the Naval Academy, he enters his final season with the program as its top leader. He played his high school sports at Frederick Douglass High School in Upper Marlboro, Md. There, he won four varsity letters in basketball and led the school to two regional crowns.
He has played with consistency in each of his last two seasons. In a total of 61 games between his sophomore and junior campaigns he averaged 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He provided the Midshipmen quality minutes as a small forward.
"Being voted team captain is a testament to the respect Mike has earned from both his teammates and coaching staff, as a rising senior and power forward, he leads with consistent effort, humility and an unselfish commitment to others," Perry said in the release announcing the decision. "Mike plays with pride and passion, models the standard every day and represents everything we want in our team captain. We are excited for Mike and this tremendous opportunity."
Navy is looking to build upon last year's finish, as the Mids went 15-9 overall and 10-8 in Patriot League action. The Midshipmen advanced to their first league tournament championship for the first time since 2022.
Woods had solid playing time during last season's Patriot League tournament. During his three games he averaged 5.3 points and grabbed 3.3 rebounds.
The momentum from postseason play could easily continue into the next season, especially with players like Woods, who has played valuable minutes and contributed in multiple fashions.
