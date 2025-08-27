Navy Defensive Coordinator P.J. Volker previews season opener against VMI
As Navy prepares to kick off the season against VMI this Saturday, August 30, Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach P.J. Volker spoke with the media, radiating enthusiasm about his team's progress. Volker, a key figure in shaping Navy's defense, expressed admiration for his players' work ethic. He noted that the young squad is exceeding expectations. Despite their lack of experience, the Midshipmen are building confidence through their relentless effort and strong brotherhood.
Volker credited the recruiting and coaching staff for assembling a talented group, emphasizing the Navy's classic, old-school defensive style of play that attracts players who value camaraderie and the Academy's world-class education. Players come to Annapolis for more than football, they are drawn to the brotherhood and the opportunity to grow as leaders.
A standout in Volker's eyes is sophomore linebacker Mark Anthony Parker, a 6-foot, 218-pound force from Fredericksburg, Virginia. A 2023 graduate of Riverbend High School, Parker has quickly become a cornerstone of the defense. Volker praised Parker's instincts and intellect, noting that when he is told something once, it is committed to memory. Parker's ability to absorb coaching and apply it on the field has impressed the coaching staff.
"When his mom and dad picked him up out of the crib, he was a linebacker."- Coach P.J. Volker
Last season, Parker played in every game, making his debut in Navy's opener against Bucknell. He finished with eight tackles, including two sacks and two tackles for loss. His impact was evident in the Army game, where Navy's defense stifled the nation's top-ranked rushing attack. Army, averaging 314.4 rushing yards per game, was held to just 113 yards, with star quarterback Bryson Daily limited to a season-low 52 yards, snapping his 10-game streak of 100-yard performances.
As the Navy prepares for VMI, Volker's confidence in his young defense, led by players like Parker, signals a promising start to the season.
