Navy dominates VMI with powerful rushing attack, wins 52-7
At Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, the Navy Midshipmen crushed the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) Keydets 52-7 with a relentless running attack. From the very first drive, Navy made it clear they were going to pound the ball on the ground, and they never let up.
Navy racked up an impressive 464 rushing yards, averaging more than eight yards per carry. Meanwhile, VMI struggled, managing just 15 rushing yards and giving up five sacks to the Navy defense. The Midshipmen were nearly unstoppable, converting 10 of 13 third downs and scoring on all six of their red zone trips without a single turnover.
Quarterback Braxton Woodson was the star of the show, breaking the game open with two long touchdown runs of 74 and 69 yards. He finished with 180 rushing yards and two scores. Running back Eli Heidenreich was also dominant, rushing for 70 yards and a touchdown on nine carries while adding six catches for 65 yards and another score. Running back Alex Tecza chipped in with 89 rushing yards and a touchdown. On defense, defensive tackle Landon Robinson was a beast, recording two sacks and three quarterback hits while completely stomping out VMI's run game.
Navy's dominant performance showcased their physical style of play and set the tone for a commanding victory. Navy hosts UAB next Saturday, September 6, at 3:30 p.m. UAB is coming off a win against Alabama State, 52-42.
