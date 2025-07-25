Navy Football to Open Season Seeking Fast Start Against Virginia Military
The Navy Midshipmen are itching to hit the ground running this season.
The season is approaching rapidly as their opener is just over a month away against the Virginia Military Institute Keydets. On Friday, coach Brian Newberry and two players, including quarterback Blake Horvath, are at American Conference media days in Charlotte.
It is always ideal to start the season off with a knockout punch and unfortunately for the Keydets they are more than likely going to be on the receiving end.
Last season the Lexington, Va.-based FCS program won just one game and averaged a mere 12 points per game. Their offense wasn't the only side of the ball that proved an issue as its defense allowed nearly 33 points a game.
Navy was quite good on both sides of the ball a year ago. The offense averaged over 31 points per game. Their defense could be a little better this year as they allowed over 22 points per game.
The heart and soul of the Mids' offense is returning and that is Horvath, who had a monstrous junior year. He posted over 1,250 yards both on the ground and in the air to help the Midshipmen win the Commander in Chief's trophy.
As a junior he averaged almost 113 passing yards per game and an additional 104 yards rushing. He contributed nearly 220 yards of offense per game while the Keydets' total amount of offense was just 210 yards per game.
Navy is coming off of a 10-3 season which included a hard fought win against the Oklahoma Sooners to end the season in hte Armed Forces Bowl. The Mids also swept their service academy rivals, Army West Point and Air Force.
This first matchup could potentially be quite the blowout and a big confidence boost for the MIdshipmen. If Navy has any chance of reaching the College Football Playoff, it will need to win the American and likely beat Notre Dame.
Horvath is going to be the core of their success, or failure, this season. It is going to be here before we know it and all eyes are set on opening day.
