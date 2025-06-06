Navy Football Sets Marquee Season Opener Against Big Ten Powerhouse in 2029
Navy football made a big announcement for the 2029 season opener: The Midshipmen will be headed to Ohio State University to take on the Buckeyes.
As announced by the Mids' official website this will be their sixth official matchup between the two schools and the first time they've met since 2014. The last three match-ups were all close and hard fought, but the Buckeyes took home wins in all three.
In 1981 the two squads faced off in the Liberty Bowl where the Buckeyes ultimately won, 31-28. The next matchup was in Columbus in 2009 which was another close battle that ended in a four-point loss for the Midshipmen.
The 2009 matchup was a heart breaking loss as the Midshipmen had scored twice in the final four minutes. A two-point conversion would have tied the game, but quarterback Ricky Dobbs was picked off. The interception was returned the full length of the field by Ohio State, which closed out the game.
Their most recent loss to Ohio, 2014, was on the Navy’s home turf. Even though they ended up losing by 17, it was a close match entering the fourth quarter. Navy was only down three points, but two Ohio State standouts and future NFL stars, Ezekiel Elliot and Michael Thomas, had late scores for the Buckeyes. The 2014 Ohio squad went onto a 14-1 finish and a win in the Rose Bowl.
New Navy Athletic Director Michael Kelly is ready to take on the challenge of a top-tier football and athletic program. Kelly used to serve as the chief operating officer for the College Football Playoff before he started working for the University of South Florida as its athletic director. Navy targeted him for their position because they wanted him to build on its already respectable football program.
The Midshipmen have a few years to prepare for this battle that, make no mistake, will be a test for the program. This will be a well anticipated season opener and could potentially set the tone for the entire season.