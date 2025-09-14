Navy hammers Tulsa on the ground as Midshipmen roll to a 42-23 win
In a dominant display, the Navy Midshipmen defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 42-23 in Tulsa, relying heavily on their signature option attack. Navy's ground game was relentless, amassing 367 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Blake Horvath overcame a shaky start - two early interceptions and a fumble - to lead the charge, contributing 253 total yards and two touchdowns. His resilience was key in turning the game in Navy's favor.
Tulsa put up a fight in the first half, with Baylor Hayes scoring a rushing touchdown and throwing a touchdown pass to Calvin Johnson II, keeping the game close at 21-17 at halftime. However, Navy took control in the third quarter, outscoring Tulsa 14-0 to build an insurmountable lead. Tulsa struggled to contain Navy's rushing attack in the second half, unable to recover from the Midshipmen's momentum.
Standout performers included Alex Tecza, who powered through for 72 rushing yards and two goal-line touchdowns, and Eli Heidenreich, who added 72 rushing yards, 40 receiving yards, and a 10-yard touchdown run. Navy's ground dominance and second half surge secured the victory. The Midshipmen now look ahead
2025 Navy Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time (EDT)
Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12:00 p.m.
Sep. 6: vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Sep. 13: at Tulsa, 8:00 p.m.
Sep. 27: vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Temple, TBD
Oct. 25: vs. FL Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: at North Texas, TBD
Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: vs. South Florida, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 27: at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13: vs. Army, 3:00 p.m.