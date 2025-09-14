Armed Forces Sports

Navy hammers Tulsa on the ground as Midshipmen roll to a 42-23 win

The Navy Midshipmen stormed into Tulsa and delivered a commanding 42-23 victory over the Golden Hurricane, showcasing their dominant ground game.

The Ohio State Navy ROTC raises the flag before the Tulsa game.
The Ohio State Navy ROTC raises the flag before the Tulsa game. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In a dominant display, the Navy Midshipmen defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 42-23 in Tulsa, relying heavily on their signature option attack. Navy's ground game was relentless, amassing 367 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Blake Horvath overcame a shaky start - two early interceptions and a fumble - to lead the charge, contributing 253 total yards and two touchdowns. His resilience was key in turning the game in Navy's favor.

Tulsa put up a fight in the first half, with Baylor Hayes scoring a rushing touchdown and throwing a touchdown pass to Calvin Johnson II, keeping the game close at 21-17 at halftime. However, Navy took control in the third quarter, outscoring Tulsa 14-0 to build an insurmountable lead. Tulsa struggled to contain Navy's rushing attack in the second half, unable to recover from the Midshipmen's momentum.

Standout performers included Alex Tecza, who powered through for 72 rushing yards and two goal-line touchdowns, and Eli Heidenreich, who added 72 rushing yards, 40 receiving yards, and a 10-yard touchdown run. Navy's ground dominance and second half surge secured the victory. The Midshipmen now look ahead

2025 Navy Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time (EDT)

Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12:00 p.m.

Sep. 6: vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 13: at Tulsa, 8:00 p.m.

Sep. 27: vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Temple, TBD

Oct. 25: vs. FL Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: at North Texas, TBD

Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15: vs. South Florida, 12:00 p.m.

Nov. 27: at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13: vs. Army, 3:00 p.m.

