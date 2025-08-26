Navy HC Brian Newberry stresses the Midshipmen cannot overlook VMI in game one
While the Navy is heavily favored in its first game against the Virginia Military Institute, head coach Brian Newberry is stressing that he is not taking anything for granted. The old saying "any given Saturday" applies to any team in any game, and Newberry is wise enough to know that overlooking an opponent is bad business. He believes his team is disciplined, well-led, and ready for their season opener, but refuses to look at VMI's 1-11 2024 record as an indictment of what the 2025 VMI team brings to the field.
Here is what Newberry had to say about his 2025 squad during a Zoom interview with Mark Berman on Navy Athletics-
"I thought it was a really, really solid fall camp. And 've been saying um you know you look at the work going you know going back starting in January it's one of the most consistent teams in regards to the way they show up on a daily basis and the standard that they bring when they do show up. One of the most consistent teams I've been a part of. So I've been really, really pleased with the work. Um, we've grown a lot through fall camp. A little bit of an injury bug early on in camp, and to fight through some of that stuff, but some guys over the course come back here, uh, shortly. Um you know, sometimes when you have those injuries to keep players, it allows some younger guys um to get reps and get in there and be the starter."- Navy Head Coach Brian Newberry
It seems like Newberry is cautiously optimistic about his 2025 team. I see no issues in game one, but I fully understand the caution of overlooking any opponent.
