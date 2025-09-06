Navy head coach thinks the offense will continue to be elite because of Blake Horvath
After watching his Navy Midshipmen dominate a hapless and overmatched VMI team en route to 52 points, Navy head coach Brian Newberry thinks the offense will only get better. One of the keys to that future success is giving quarterback Blake Horvath the keys to the offense and allowing him to make changes at the line. Horvath has the football IQ and experience to decipher a defense and make changes that put his offense in favorable positions.
Newberry emphasized the importance of empowering Horvath, stating that having a quarterback who can read defenses opens up multiple avenues for the offense. This adaptability will not only enhance play calling but also improve the overall performance of the team as they face more formidable opponents ahead.
With refined communication and trust between Horvath and his teammates, the Midshipmen are poised for an exciting season, aiming to capitalize on their offensive strengths and build momentum as they continue to sharpen their strategies. The upcoming games will be critical for demonstrating this growth.
2025 Navy Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time
(all times local)
Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12:00 p.m.
Sep. 6: vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Sep. 13: at Tulsa, 8:00 p.m.
Sep. 27: vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Temple, TBD
Oct. 25: vs. FL Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: at North Texas, TBD
Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: vs. South Florida, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 27: at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13: vs. Army, 3:00 p.m.
