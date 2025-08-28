Navy joins USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers as "Tier 5" team in playoff hunt
With a top 50 player at the most critical position on the football field in quarterback Blake Horvath, the Navy Midshipmen have high expectations heading into the 2025 season. Expectations do not always translate to results, but head coach Brian Newberry is confident he has assembled the right team in place to compete fiercely in every game Navy is scheduled to play. The coaching staff has been working diligently on strategies to maximize the team’s strengths and address any weaknesses, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.
College football report recently released a graphic on their "X" account ranking and positioning college football teams in tiers of contenders, playoff contenders, and national championship contenders. The Navy found itself on this list, but not as high as it had hoped. Tier five was where the Navy ended up, alongside some traditional powerhouse schools, such as USC and Auburn. However, the preseason rankings and guessing mean nothing when the ball is kicked off. Navy has the players to make a run this year, and Newberry is confident in his team's abilities.
The season begins this Saturday (August 30th) as Navy clashes with Virginia Military Institute.
