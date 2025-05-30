Navy Men's Athletics Claims Patriot League's Presidents Cup Award
The Navy has won the men's Patriot League President's Cup for the third straight year, the league recently announced.
This is the eighth time the Navy men's athletics teams have taken the trophy in its history.
The trophy is awarded to the school that does the best overall throughout multiple sports. They ended up overcoming Army West Point by one single point. The Bucknell men took home third place honors.
The Navy men’s athletes ended up winning titles in cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field. The basketball team had a chance to win the title, making it all the way to the championship game before losing.
The Navy men were not the only ones who won championships this academic year. The Navy women took home titles in lacrosse, golf, as well as swimming and diving. Six total championships at the school tied with Boston University for most in the conference.
While the Navy women displayed an excellent season, it was Army that won the overall Patriot League Presidents’ Cup. This award goes to the university who performed the best in both men’s and women’s sports.
Navy joined the conference for the 2003-2004 season. The Midshipmen have the most conference titles in Patriot League history with 146, both men and women. Bucknell and Army have the next two highest totals with 76 and 65.
Boston University and Loyala Maryland only joined the conference back during the 2013 and 2014 season. Navy still leads the conference with wins, 90, but Boston is in second with 44 beating out Army,27.
Navy has continued to be a dominant force since they first entered the conference. They have consistently earned championships and made headlines as the best in the conference. It was the men who showed off this year and who knows — maybe next year we will see them go for four straight.