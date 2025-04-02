Navy Men’s Basketball Coaching Staff Gets Clean Break After Latest Retirement
Just a couple of weeks after Navy Midshipmen men’s basketball coach Ed DeChellis announced his retirement, one of his long-time assistants announced his.
Emmett Davis, who was been at Navy for 22 seasons and served as DeChellis’ associate head coach, is hanging it up, per a release on the athletic department’s web site.
The retirement comes just a day after athletic director Chet Gladchuk announced his retirement after 24 years leading the department.
"Coach Davis has always represented the values and spirit of the Naval Academy in a way that exudes class, honor and respect," said Gladchuk. "He has been a benchmark for other coaches who look to a role model in every aspect of the profession.”
Davis re-joined the Navy staff in 2015. But Navy has been a part of nearly his entire coaching career. When he played at St. Lawrence, he played under a future Navy head coach in Paul Evans. He also spent time there as an assistant coach.
He first joined Navy as an assistant in 1986 and worked under Pete Herrmann and caught the final season of Midshipmen legend David Robinson.
Davis remained on staff when Don DeVoe took over in 1992. Then, in 1998, after the Midshipmen made the NCAA Tournament, he took over as Colgate’s head coach.
He lasted 13 years at Colgate and became the second-fastest coach in school history to reach 100 wins and set a Raiders record for the most career wins with 165.
After leaving Colgate he joined the staff at Tulsa under one of his former players at Navy, Doug Wojcik. He only spent one season with the Golden Hurricane, but he helped develop future NBA star Jordan Clarkson.
He returned to Navy to work for DeChellis and finished out his career.
"I am so blessed to have been able to do a job that I loved and to have the satisfaction of influencing and impacting so many young men's lives," said Davis. "I would like to thank Coach DeChellis for bringing me back to Navy 10 years ago and for his leadership and friendship."
DeChellis led Navy for 14 years and was a head coach for nearly three decades. With Davis’ help, he finished his career with 196 wins at Navy, the third-most in school history. He coached in 29 Army-Navy games, tied with DeVoe for the most in school history, while his nine conference tournament wins are second only to DeVoe.
He also coached in 426 games at Navy, the most of any coach in program history.