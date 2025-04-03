Navy Men’s Basketball Preserves Program Continuity with New Head Coach
There has been plenty of rough seas for the Navy Midshipmen men’s basketball team the past few weeks, so their new head coach must steady the water.
The good news is the new head coach knows everything there is to know about the program.
On Wednesday, the Midshipmen promoted Jon Perry to head coach, removing the interim tag he assumed after the retirement of Ed DeChellis two weeks ago. Perry will be the 20th men’s basketball coach in program history.
Perry’s bench won’t look the same, though. Along with DeChellis’ departure, one of the program’s long-time assistants, Emmett Davis, retired on Tuesday.
Plus, Perry will have a new boss soon, as athletic director Chet Gladchuk will retire. The decision to promote Perry could be taken as a parting gift.
In the release, Gladchuk said he was confident Perry could position the Midshipmen to make the NCAA Tournament next year, reasoning that the program’s appearance in the Patriot League Tournament championship game means they’re close. He reasoned that continuity was what the program needed right now and that his successor could make the decision about Perry’s future after next season.
Perry has never been a head coach, but he’s been on DeChellis’ bench for 12 seasons. He oversaw the program’s offensive game plan, handled opponent scouting and broke down film. He also managed the program’s recruiting efforts.
He was with DeChellis his entire coaching career. Perry is a graduate of East Tennessee State and joined DeChellis’ staff after graduated. He helped the Bucs make the NCAA Tournament and followed DeChellis to Penn State.
Perry spent four years at Division II Quincy as an assistant coach and associate head coach before reuniting with DeChellis at Navy.
DeChellis finished his career with 196 wins at Navy, the third-most in school history. He coached in 29 Army-Navy games, tied with Don DeVoe for the most in school history, while his nine conference tournament wins are second only to DeVoe.
He also coached in 426 games at Navy, the most of any coach in program history.
"It has been a great honor to serve at the Naval Academy and I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach so many exceptional young men," said DeChellis.
DeChellis went 415-461 for his career, with 105 wins at ETSU, 114 wins at Penn State and 196 wins at Navy.