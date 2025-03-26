Navy Men’s Basketball Star Intends to Transfer from Midshipmen
Austin Benigni, the junior guard who led the Navy Midshipmen men’s basketball team in scoring, intends to transfer, per a report from Rivals.com.
Benigni has not announced his intent to transfer. But the report indicated that he put his name in the transfer portal and Benigni re-tweeted the report on his social media page.
Benigni just wrapped up his third season with the Midshipmen. Transferring to a non-service academy would allow him to play for a program that takes part in revenue-sharing with student-athletes and to leverage name, image and likeness (NIL) to make money, the latter of which he cannot do at Navy.
The report also comes at a time when Navy is looking for a new men’s basketball coach. Ed DeChellis, who led the program for 14 seasons, announced his retirement earlier this month.
DeChellis finished his career with 196 wins at Navy, the third-most in school history. DeChellis went 415-461 for his career, with 105 wins at ETSU, 114 wins at Penn State and 196 wins at Navy. He was one of seven active coaches with at least 100 wins at three different schools before his retirement.
While he never got Navy to the NCAA Tournament, he did lead both ETSU and Penn State to March Madness appearances.
Benigni was named all-Patriot League first team after the season, during which he averaged 18.3 points, which led all Patriot League players. He also averaged 4.2 assists.
He helped the Midshipmen to a 15-19 season, which included a 10-8 record in Patriot League action. Navy had a chance to win the Patriot League Tournament and claim an NCAA Tournament berth but fell to the American University Eagles in the championship game.
Benigni also averaged 3.3 rebounds. He started all 34 games and finished the season with 638 points, nearly 300 points ahead of Jordan Pennick, who scored 363 points and averaged 10.1 points per game.
As a sophomore, he was one of the nation’s most prolific free-throw shooters, as he made 177 and was ranked No. 22 in the country in the category. He averaged 17 points and shot 84.7% from the free throw line. His 526 points were 13th-best in Midshipmen history. He was named second-team All-Patriot League.
As a freshman, he played in every game and started seven for Navy. In one game he had 20 points and five assists, making him the first Navy freshman to have a 20 and 5 game in 10 years. He won Patriot League rookie of the week honors twice.