Navy Midshipmen Advance in Patriot League Men’s Basketball Tournament
The Navy Midshipmen remained in the running for the Patriot League Tournament championship by defeating the Boston University Terriers, 86-78, on Thursday in Boston.
The Midshipmen, the No. 5 seed, will be the only service academy from the league moving on to the semifinals. The Army West Point Black Knights (16-16) faced Colgate, a team the Black Knights split with during the regular season and fell in a blowout, 84-55.
Navy (14-18) will face No. 1 seed Bucknell in the semifinals on Sunday. Bucknell won both of its meetings with Navy.
The Midshipmen took a 32-26 lead at halftime over the Terriers, and then both teams went on a scoring spree in the final 20 minutes. Navy still outscored Boston U., 54-52, holding the Terriers off for the win. The Midshipmen have won four straight games.
Austin Benigni led the Midshipmen with 30 points, including a 14-for-16 game at the free-throw line. Donovan Draper added 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Aidan Kehoe scored 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had two blocks. Jordan Pennick came in with 10 points and two steals.
Miles Brewster led five different Boston players with 19 points.
Army found itself behind from the start, as the Black Knights were down, 46-23, to the Raiders at halftime and the Raiders never let up.
Jalen Rucker wrapped up what was likely his last game with Army by leading the Black Knights with 22 points. Ryan Curry added 10 points. Army shot just 34.8% from the field and 14.8% from the 3-point line. Colgate’s Jalen Cox led four Raiders in double figures with 20 points.
The winner of the Patriot League Tournament gets the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Navy has been 11 times, but not since 1998.
Patriot League 2025 Men’s Basketball Tournament
First Round - Tuesday, March 4
No. 7 Lafayette 69, No. 10 Holy Cross 68
No. 8 Loyola Maryland 77, No. 9 Lehigh 73
Quarterfinal Round - Thursday, March 6
No. 3 Colgate 84, No. 6 Army West Point 55
No. 5 Navy 86, No. 4 Boston University 78
No. 2 American 71, No. 7 Lafayette 69
No. 1 Bucknell 76, No. 8 Loyola Maryland 72 (OT)
Semifinal Round - Sunday, March 9 | Hosted by Higher Seed | Coverage | Time
No. 3 Colgate vs. No. 2 American, TBA
No. 5 Navy vs. No. 1 Bucknell | TBA
Patriot League Championship Game - Wednesday, March 12