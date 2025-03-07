Armed Forces Sports

Navy Midshipmen Advance in Patriot League Men’s Basketball Tournament

The Navy Midshipmen claimed a victory in their first game in the Patriot League Tournament while the Army West Point Black Knights were eliminated.

Matt Postins

Dec 15, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard Austin Benigni (1) drives to the basket against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (11) during the second half at Cassell Coliseum.
The Navy Midshipmen remained in the running for the Patriot League Tournament championship by defeating the Boston University Terriers, 86-78, on Thursday in Boston.

The Midshipmen, the No. 5 seed, will be the only service academy from the league moving on to the semifinals. The Army West Point Black Knights (16-16) faced Colgate, a team the Black Knights split with during the regular season and fell in a blowout, 84-55.

Navy (14-18) will face No. 1 seed Bucknell in the semifinals on Sunday. Bucknell won both of its meetings with Navy.

The Midshipmen took a 32-26 lead at halftime over the Terriers, and then both teams went on a scoring spree in the final 20 minutes. Navy still outscored Boston U., 54-52, holding the Terriers off for the win. The Midshipmen have won four straight games.

Austin Benigni led the Midshipmen with 30 points, including a 14-for-16 game at the free-throw line. Donovan Draper added 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Aidan Kehoe scored 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had two blocks. Jordan Pennick came in with 10 points and two steals.

Miles Brewster led five different Boston players with 19 points.

Army found itself behind from the start, as the Black Knights were down, 46-23, to the Raiders at halftime and the Raiders never let up.

Jalen Rucker wrapped up what was likely his last game with Army by leading the Black Knights with 22 points. Ryan Curry added 10 points. Army shot just 34.8% from the field and 14.8% from the 3-point line. Colgate’s Jalen Cox led four Raiders in double figures with 20 points.

The winner of the Patriot League Tournament gets the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Navy has been 11 times, but not since 1998.

Patriot League 2025 Men’s Basketball Tournament

First Round - Tuesday, March 4

No. 7 Lafayette 69, No. 10 Holy Cross 68

No. 8 Loyola Maryland 77, No. 9 Lehigh 73

Quarterfinal Round - Thursday, March 6

No. 3 Colgate 84, No. 6 Army West Point 55

No. 5 Navy 86, No. 4 Boston University 78

No. 2 American 71, No. 7 Lafayette 69

No. 1 Bucknell 76, No. 8 Loyola Maryland 72 (OT)

Semifinal Round - Sunday, March 9 | Hosted by Higher Seed | Coverage | Time

No. 3 Colgate vs. No. 2 American, TBA

No. 5 Navy vs. No. 1 Bucknell | TBA

Patriot League Championship Game - Wednesday, March 12 

