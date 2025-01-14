Navy Midshipmen Basketball Guard Claims Another Patriot League Weekly Award
The Navy Midshipmen women’s basketball team is undefeated after four rounds of Patriot League play and guard Zanai Barnett-Gay has had a lot to do with it.
The star was part of the Patriot League’s weekly honors again this week, as she earned honorable mention after the Midshipmen (12-3, 4-0) claimed two victories last week.
Barnett-Gay, who was the player of the week for her play during the first week of league action, was named honorable mention this week.
Bucknell forward Ashley Sofilkanich was named the player of the week, while American freshman Cecilia Kay was named Rookie of the Week.
Navy is off to its best start in Patriot League play since the 2013-14 season, as those Midshipmen opened the slate with nine straight wins.
Barnett-Gay has been a mainstay in the weekly awards this campaign. She’s been named the player of the week on three different occasions, which is now tied for the most this season with Sofilkanich.
Last week she averaged 20.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.5 steals. She has critical in the Midshipmen’s win over Loyola (MD) on Saturday, as she scored 28 points. Navy had to rally to claim the victory and extend their undefeated start in league play.
She had a better week statistically when she claimed her most recent player of the week award. Two weeks ago, she averaged 23.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals. That included shooting 51.5% from the field and 90% from the free-throw line. She has now scored 10 or more points in 45 straight games.
She’s emerged as a prime candidate for the league’s player of the year award as he carries averages of 19.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.4 blocks into this week’s action. She’s shooting 42.8% from the floor, 36.7$% from the 3-point line and 77.6% from the free-throw line.
She is the only Navy player averaging double figures, though Mary Gibbons is just under that mark, averaging 9.9 points per game. Gibbons was an honorable mention selection two weeks ago after she shot 6-of-11 from 3-point range for the week.
Navy will split its time between Annapolis and the road this coming week as they hope to remain undefeated. Wednesday’s contest is an 11 a.m. eastern showdown with Colgate in Hamilton, N.Y. Saturday’s game is back at Alumni Hall as the Midshipmen host Bucknell at 1 p.m.