Navy Midshipmen Basketball Star Earns Yet Another Patriot League Honor
The Navy Midshipmen snapped their four-game losing streak over the weekend, beating the Holy Cross Crusaders, and freshman Juliana Almeida had plenty to do with it.
That to her earning yet another Patriot League rookie of the week honor, making her one of the top candidates to earn the league’s rookie of the year honor when the season concludes.
With this week’s honor, she has now won the rookie of the year honor four times in the last five weeks. No player has won the weekly award more this season.
The Saddle River Day School product averaged 17 points and 9.5 rebounds and shot 42.9% from the floor and 38.5% from the 3-point line.
Against the Colgate Raiders in the mid-week game, the North Arlington, N.J. native scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds while shooting 7-of-15 from the floor.
Then, in the win over the Crusaders, she posted her first career double-double, as she paired 13 points with 10 rebounds.
Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward Maddie Albrecht was the player of the week after she averaged 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks for her two games last week.
The Midshipmen (16-10, 8-7 in Patriot League) got 18 points from Zanai Barnett-Gay on Sunday, along with six rebounds, six assists and a steal. Kyah Smith added 10 points for Navy, as she also had two assists. Maren Louridas had seven points, but she chipped in a team high 13 rebounds.
Navy is in sixth place in the Patriot League standings with three games remaining. The Midshipmen have enough cushion to not have to worry about falling into the first round of the Patriot League Tournament. But they are a game back of both Holy Cross and the Bucknell Bison, giving Navy time to move up in seeding.
Navy’s remaining games start on Wednesday with a home game against the American University Eagles. Following that, the Midshipmen head to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds next weekend and then host the Boston U. Terriers to finish the regular season on March 5.
The Patriot League Tournament starts on March 8 at campus sites with the first-round games. The quarterfinal round will be March 10 at campus sites, followed by the semifinal games on March 13 at campus sites. The championship game is March 16 at the home arena of the higher seed.