Navy Midshipmen Basketball Star Leads Patriot League Weekly Honorees
Navy Midshipmen men’s basketball player Jordan Pennick was named the Patriot League rookie of the week, one of nine student-athletes that earned weekly league honors in five different sports for action last week.
Pennick, a sophomore from Reisterstown, Md., averaged 20.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last week as he shot better than 50% from the field. He nearly set a new career high after he scored 22 points in a victory over the American University Eagles. He also had 18 points, two rebounds and two assists in a win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.
Mary Gibbons was named the women’s basketball rookie of the week as the Midshipmen prepare for their season finale later this week. The guard from Holden, Mass., averaged 12.5 points and 1.5 steals in two games last week, which include seven 3-pointers.
All seven of the makes from long range came in a victory against American, during which she set a new career high of 23 points and made the eighth-most 3-pointers in a single game in program history.
Her teammate, sophomore Zanai Barnett-Gay, was named an honorable mention. She averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals last week. In one of those games, she recorded her seventh double-double of the season.
AJ Marsh was named the defensive player of the week in men’s lacrosse. Against the Boston University Terriers, the Reisterstown, Md., sophomore caused two turnovers, a career-high, and picked up five ground balls to match a career high in the 13-9 victory.
Jack Flaherty, a junior from Massapequa, N.Y., was named an honorable mention after he finished with a career-high six points (three goals, three assists) against Boston U. It was his first collegiate hat trick and now has 14 points (six goals, eight assists).
Felicia Giglio was named the goalkeeper of the week for women’s lacrosse after she finished with a .512 save percentage and a 10.0 goals-against average as the Midshipmen won both games last week, including the Midshipmen’s upset of then No. 11 Virginia.
The sophomore from Bayport, N.Y. made 10 saves while picking up six ground balls and caused four turnovers against the Cavaliers.
Two teammates were named honorable mention. Senior attacker Emily Messinese from Manchester, Md., had eight points (three goals, five assists) during the week. Senior defender Grace Peterson from Mound, Minn., caused two turnovers last week.
Brock Murtha, a junior infielder from Sayville, N.Y., was named an honorable mention for baseball. He batted .400 last week as the Midshipmen went 2-2 for the week. He had at least one hit in all four games.