Navy Midshipmen Defeat Boston, Snap Patriot League Losing Streak
It’s been a season of streaks for the Navy Midshipmen. They ended the latest one on Wednesday night by defeating Boston U., 62-47, in Patriot League action at Alumni Hall in Annapolis.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Midshipmen (6-14, 3-4 in Patriot). Before that, the Midshipmen won their first two Patriot League games, which snapped a six-game losing streak during non-conference action.
Navy controlled the game from the outset, as the Midshipmen built a 33-19 lead at halftime over the Terriers (9-11, 3-4). Boston U. got the lead down to single digits midway through the second half, but the Terriers never got closer than seven points at two different times.
Navy shot 44% from the floor, 50% from the 3-point line and 74% from the free-throw line, while Boston U shot 31% from the floor, 22% from the 3-point line and 63% from the free-throw line.
The Midshipmen also outrebounded the Terriers, 35-29, held an 11-4 edge in second-chance points but were outscored off the bench, 27-6, and in the paint, 16-12.
Navy’s Austin Benigni led the way with 21 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and an 11-for-12 game from the free-throw line. He also had four rebounds, three assists and two steals. He recently joined the 1,000-point club in Midshipmen history.
Jinwoo Kim had 13 points, including four 3-pointers with two assists. Jordan Pennick added 13 points for Navy, with a trio of 3-pointers. Donovan Draper only scored three points, but he led the way with eight rebounds.
Boston U.’s Azmar Abdullah came off the bench to lead the Terriers with 21 points, including three rebounds. Miles Brewster added 11 points with four rebounds and a steal.
With the victory, Navy cut into Boston U.’s all-time lead in the series to 14-12, dating back to the 1959 NCAA Tournament. But the Midshipmen now have the lead in their series in Patriot League action, 11-10. Boston U. is also 2-8 on the road this season and 0-4 on the road in Patriot League action.
Navy travels to Army West Point for one of their two meetings this season on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. eastern. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.