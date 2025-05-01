Navy Midshipmen Defensive Star Invited to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Camp
Navy Midshipmen football star Rayuan Lane III isn’t the only former star that will be taking his shot at an NFL job this year.
On Wednesday, the Midshipmen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that linebacker Colin Ramos had accepted an invitation to the Bucs’ rookie minicamp.
The camp is set for May 8-11 at the Bucs’ team facility in Tampa, Fla.
This is an opportunity for Ramos to impress the Bucs’ coaches and attempt to earn an invitation to training camp, which starts in July. NFL teams usually invite anywhere from 50-70 players to a rookie minicamp, most of which were undrafted. Rookie minicamp also includes invitations to each of the team’s draft picks.
Ramos was one of the top defenders for the Midshipmen last season. He averaged 9.9 tackles per game in 2024, which was the 10th best mark in the FBS. Ramos led Navy in tackles in 2024 with 129. After recording 110 tackles in 2023, he became the first Navy player to record back-to-back 100-tackle seasons since Ross Pospisil in 2008-09.
His 129 tackles this year are the most by a Navy player since 2013 when Cody Peterson recorded 142.
In 2024 he was named All-East, first-team All-American Athletic Conference and honorable mention all-America by two different outlets.
In 2023 he emerged as a first-team all-AAC performer as he led the Midshipmen in tackles. He also had eight tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. With his 110 tackles, he was the first Navy player to reach 100 tackles in a season since Diego Fagot who had 100 in 2019.
Ramos finished his Navy career with 327 tackles, 27.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, 6 forced fumbles and six pass breakups.
Lane was selected No. 200 overall in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.
Lane was just the fourth Midshipmen to be selected in the draft in the 21st century. He joins Joe Cardona (2015), Keenan Reynolds (2016) and Malcolm Perry (2020).
Lane collected a number of awards, including National Special Teams Player of the Year, First-Team All-American on special teams and Honorable Mention All-American on defense by College Football Network, and First-Team All-American Athletic Conference on defense by the head coaches in the American Athletic Conference.
Lane finished his career with 244 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, seven interceptions (returning two for a touchdown), broke up 21 passes, recovered three fumbles and forced eight fumbles. He was considered by the Navy coaching staff as the best gunner on the punt team in the FBS.