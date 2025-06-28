Navy Midshipmen Football Reveals Complete 2025 Recruiting Class
Most prep recruiting classes are revealed in either the winter or in early spring. The service academies do it a bit differently.
The Navy Midshipmen football team announced its 2025 recruiting class earlier this week, a 67-player haul of freshmen who will hit campus later this summer for fall workouts.
The Midshipmen do it differently because it’s a service academy. While football players announce commitments throughout the year, the Midshipmen don’t release their final list of players until Induction Day, which is when freshmen report to the Naval Academy in Annapolis.
Induction Day also marks the beginning of their plebe summer, as they prepare for their first football season and their first academic year at Navy.
For that reason, Navy waits to announce its class until Induction Day.
Twenty-one different states had recruits in the class. Florida produced the most recruits with 10, while Maryland was next with seven prospects. Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina round out the top five with six prospects each.
The freshman class won’t play much of a role in this football season. The Mids return a wealth of talent from last year’s team, which won 10 games for the sixth time in school history and won the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy after victories over Air Force and arch-rival Army West Point.
At least a half-dozen players could be in line for all-American Athletic Conference preseason honors when the official team is released next month at media days, including quarterback Blake Horvath, wide receiver Eli Heidenreich, defensive lineman Landon Robinson, defensive back Andrew Duhart, running back Alex Tecza and offensive lineman Ben Purvis.
Horvath rushed for 1,246 yards and 17 touchdowns and threw for 1,353 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He threw for the 10th most yards in program history. He also became the third quarterback in Navy history to rush and pass for more than 1,200 yards in the same season.
Heidenreich was Navy’s first receiver with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games in a decade last season. He finished the season with 39 receptions for 671 yards and six scores. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.
Robinson was named an all-AAC first-team nose guard who finished with 61 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, seven quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
Duhart had 29 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Tecza was Navy’s second-leading rusher with 576 yards and 8 touchdowns on 125 carries and the third-leading receiver with 229 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 catches. Purvis was an all-AAC honorable mention.
2025 Navy Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: vs. UAB*, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 13: at Tulsa*, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Sept. 27: vs. Rice*, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12 p.m., CBS
Oct. 11: at Temple*, TBA, TV TBA
Oct. 25: vs. FAU*, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 1: at North Texas*, TBA, TV TBA
Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 15: vs. USF*, 12 p.m., ESPN Family
Nov. 27: at Memphis*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 13: vs. Army West Point, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Navy qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)
