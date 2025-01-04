Navy Midshipmen Football Star Earns Another All-American Honor
The tremendous postseason of Navy Midshipmen linebacker Colin Ramos continued earlier this week, as he was named an honorable mention all-American by Phil Steele Magazine.
Ramos is a senior and was a co-captain for the football team which wrapped up a 10-3 season with a win over Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl last month.
Earlier this season he was also named an honorable mention all-American by the College Footbal Network. He was also a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award and a quarterfinalist for the Lott IMPACT award.
Ramos led the Midshipmen with 129 tackles, which was the second straight year he led the program in tackles. He was also second on this year’s team with nine tackles for loss and tied for third with three sacks. He also broke up two passes and forced a fumble.
Nationally, he was one of the most productive tacklers in college football. He finished 10th in the country in tackles per game (9.9), while his 20 tackles against Memphis tied for the second-most in the FBS this year. He finished his career with 327 career tackles.
In 2023 he had 110 tackles. That season he was named first-team all-American Athletic Conference and helped the Midshipmen shut out three opponents, the highest total in FBS. He was also named the Annapolis Touchdown Club Navy MVP.
Earlier this season, Ramos was selected to the first-team all-American Athletic Conference football team, along with noseguard Landon Robinson and safety Rayuan Lane III. Lane is heading to both the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine.
Defensive end Justin Reed, cornerback Dashaun Peele and punter Riley Riethman were named second-team, while offensive tackle Connor McMahon and offensive guard Ben Purvis were named honorable mention.
The Midshipmen are coming off an impressive season, the second under head coach Brian Newberry, who was the defensive coordinator before he replaced Ken Niumatalolo.
Navy won 10 games for just the sixth time in program history, was ranked nationally after a 6-0 start and won the Commander in Chief’s Trophy after beating both Air Force and Army West Point. The latter game came in Landover, Md., and saw the Midshipmen dominate the nationally-ranked Black Knights in their annual rivalry showdown.