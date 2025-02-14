Navy Midshipmen Football Superstar on Official NFL Scouting Combine List
Navy Midshipmen safety Rayuan Lane III, who ended his career with their victory in the Armed Forces Bowl, is on the official list of college players invited to the NFL scouting combine, which starts later this month in Indianapolis.
Lane’s invite was previously announced, but Thursday’s release of the entire combine list made it official. In all, 329 draft-eligible prospects were invited. The combine starts on Feb. 24 and ends on March 2. Much of it will be broadcast on NFL Network, including workouts and interviews.
He is the first Navy player to be invited to the scouting combine since Malcolm Perry in 2019.
Lane was one of the most experienced defensive backs in the country last season. He finished his career with 43 straight games at safety, which was the longest FBS streak for a safety and the second-longest for any defensive back.
He is considered a potential NFL draft pick, as Pro Football Focus rated Lane as college football’s fourth-best safety late last season.
Lane collected a number of awards in 2024, including national special teams player of the year, first-team all-American on special teams and honorable mention all-American on defense by College Football Network, and first-team all-American Athletic Conference on defense by the head coaches in the AAC.
He finished his career with 244 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, seven interceptions (returning two for a touchdown), broke up 21 passes, recovered three fumbles and forced eight fumbles.
Lane and the Midshipmen won 10 wins for just the sixth time in program history. He also helped Navy win the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy.
He was at the Senior Bowl a couple of weeks ago in Mobile, Ala. It was his first opportunity to interact with NFL coaches and scouts since the end of the college football season.
Lane was just the fifth Navy player to accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl, joining Napoleon McCallum (1986), Eric Kettani (2008), Joe Cardona (2014) and Chris Swain (2015). McCallum was named the most outstanding player the year he played.
The scouting combine is the latest stage of the scouting process for Lane, who will likely participate in a pro day either on Navy’s campus or on another campus in March. Following that, he’ll likely make official visits to NFL teams leading to April’s NFL draft, which is set to be hosted by the Green Bay Packers this year.