Navy Midshipmen Lacrosse Star Ties Patriot League Record for Weekly Awards
The Navy Midshipmen had athletes from three different sports make the Patriot League’s honor roll earlier this week, including a mainstay in women’s lacrosse.
Alyssa Chung, who has been terrific for the Navy women’s lacrosse team all season, won yet another rookie of the week award, based on her play last week. Her teammate, Alyssa Daley, was named the defensive player of the week.
In doing so, Chung matched a record. Along with extending her rookie of the week award streak to six weeks, she tied the all-time season record for the award, joining Navy’s Kelly Larkin and Loyola Maryland’s Livy Rosenzweig.
With one more award, Chung will claim the record. At this point, it would be hard to see any other freshman claim the season-ending award.
Navy played two games last week and won both, beating Lehigh, 21-5, and Lafayette, 18-4.
Chung finished with 12 points on nine goals and three assists in Navy’s victories. She scored a career-high six goals against Lehigh and her play helped the Midshipmen clinch the No. 3 seed in the Patriot League Championship.
Daley combined for 35 draw controls in the Midshipmen’s two victories. She became the first Mid in program history to record more than 20 draw controls in a game, with 21 against Lehigh and one short of the Patriot League record.
Two other Navy stars, attacker Tori DiCarlo and midfielder Mikayla Williams were named honorable mention. DiCarlo combined for seven goals, four assists, two caused turnovers and two ground balls in two games. Williams finished with six points on five goals and one assist to go along with two ground balls and six draw controls for the week.
Navy baseball had one player named honorable mention for his play last week and that was infielder Brock Murtha.
He returned to the Midshipmen lineup last week and batted .353, going 6-for-17 with one home run, five RBI and four runs scored. He went 2-for-4 with a home run and 2 RBI in Navy’s victory over Holy Cross.