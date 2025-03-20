Navy Midshipmen Nearly Sweep Patriot League Weekly Baseball Awards
The Navy Midshipmen entered this week at the top of the baseball standings in the Patriot League after winning a series with the Army West Point Black Knights last weekend.
For their efforts, two Midshipmen won Patriot League weekly honors, including pitcher Landon Kruer and catcher Ty DePerno.
Kruer won the pitcher of the week honor while DePerno won the rookie of the week honor. The Lehigh Mountain Hawks’ Aidan Quinn was named the player of the week.
Kruer, a senior right-hander from Sellersburg, Ind., played a huge role in the Midshipmen’s week as he saved all three victories in his role as closer.
He earned his first save in the mid-week game against the Fordham Rams, as he threw the final 1.2 innings and didn’t allow a run.
Then, during the weekend series with the Black Knights, he saved both wins, which included two innings of relief to close out the final win of the series, 5-3. That win gave Navy a star in their annual Star Series with Army.
For the week, Kruer threw five innings, giving up one run on five hits and striking out five hitters.
DePerno, from Santa Clarita, Calif., won his second rookie of the week award after he batted .533 (8-for-15) last week. He had a .588 on-base percentage and a .800 slugging percentage. He scored five runs, and he drove in six as Navy went 3-1 for the week.
His best game came in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader with Army. In that game, he went 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs in a game the Midshipmen won, 4-3.
In Navy’s other victory on Sunday, went 1-for-4, with that one hit producing two RBI that gave the Midshipmen the lead for good.
The Midshipmen (8-10, 2-1 in Patriot League) have a one-game lead on the Black Knights (5-11, 1-2) as none of the other league’s teams have begun league action.
Two Army players were named honorable mention for the week. Pitcher Andrew Berg threw a career-high 8.1 innings in the Black Knights’ only win over the Midshipmen on Saturday. He struck out eight and walked none.
Infielder/outfielder John McKillop was the other honorable mention. He slashed .500/.583/1.000 with five doubles and three RBI. In one game against Navy, he went 3-for-3 with three doubles and an RBI.
Both schools return to Patriot League play this weekend. Navy will host the Bucknell Bison and Army will travel to the Lafayette Leopards.