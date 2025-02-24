Navy Midshipmen Outlasts Holy Cross to Claim Key Patriot League Showdown
With plenty on the line on Sunday, the Navy Midshipmen men’s basketball team picked up a key 83-77 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in Patriot League action at Alumni Hall.
The victory put Navy (11-18, 8-8 in Patriot) in a critical position going into the final week of league action. The Midshipmen need the win to tie for fifth place in the Patriot League with the Boston U. Terriers.
Moving into that tie could be helpful down the stretch. Navy and Boston U. tied their season series and are one game back of the Colgate Raiders for fourth place. Navy lost to Colgate in both meetings.
Theoretically, the Midshipmen could still move as high as fourth in the conference standings. That would require Navy to win its final two games, along with Colgate losing its final two and Boston U losing one of its final two.
There is also still a chance that Navy could move down in the standings, even with a two-game lead on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds and the Lafayette Leopards. If Navy loses its final two games, and either win their final two games, it could be the difference between a Patriot League Tournament seed in the first round or a bye to the quarterfinals.
Right now, Navy would be in the quarterfinals.
That’s why beating Holy Cross was critical. Austin Benigni had a huge game for Navy, scoring 26 points. Jordan Pennick pumped in 23 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers. Mike Woods added 14 critical points off the bench. Donovan Draper had an enormous game, as he grabbed 16 rebounds to go along with six points and four assists.
DeAndre Williams and Max Green led Holy Cross with 20 points each, as the Crusaders had four players in double figures.
Navy has two games remaining — at the American University Eagles on Wednesday and at home against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds on Saturday.
The first round of the Patriot League men’s basketball tournament starts on Tuesday, March 4, with games on campus sites between the bottom four seeds in the league. The winners advance to the quarterfinals on March 6, which are hosted by the higher seeds. The semifinals are on March 9 and the championship game is on March 12.
The winner of the Patriot League tournament gets the automatic bye into the NCAA Tournament. Navy has not been to March Madness since 1998 but have been 11 times in program history.